Tyler Boyd Injury: Sits out practice Thursday

Boyd (foot) didn't practice Thursday.

Boyd took a step back in terms of activity from Wednesday, when he opened the week as a limited participant in practice. The veteran wideout will have one more chance to get back on the practice field before the Titans decide whether he carries a designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Boyd has held down a regular spot in three-receiver sets for the Titans all season, but the steady role hasn't translated to meaningful fantasy production. He has yet to score a touchdown in 12 appearances and is averaging just 2.7 receptions and 26.1 yards from scrimmage per game.