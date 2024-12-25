Tyler Boyd Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Boyd (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd had been listed on Titans injury reports each of the past three weeks, but he hasn't missed a game during that stretch while recording five catches for 66 yards on 10 targets. Absences to begin the practice week have been the norm for Boyd of late, so as long as he's able to upgrade to full participation by Friday, he should avoid taking a designation in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.