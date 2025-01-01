Tyler Boyd Injury: Still dealing with foot issue

Boyd (foot) was estimated as a non-participant in a practice walkthrough Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd has been managing a foot injury since early December, but the issue has yet to cost him any game action. In face, the veteran wideout tied his season-high mark with 51 offensive snaps this past Sunday versus Jacksonville. With that in mind, it seems likely that Boyd will be available for Sunday's season finale against Houston unless the injury has worsened.