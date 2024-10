Boyd recorded three receptions on three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Boyd continued in his typical role as the primary slot receiver in Tennessee's offense and has seen at least three targets in all but one game this season while recording two or three catches in every contest. Though he has a stable role, he hasn't topped 33 yards in any game, in part due to the stagnant Titans' offense.