Tyler Boyd News: Best game as Titan

Boyd recorded six receptions on six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans.

Boyd has had a disappointing season in Tennessee, but he turned in his most productive game with the team in Sunday's upset win. He opened the game with a 19-yard catch and also tacked on receptions of 13 and 11 yards to top 50 yards for the first time in the campaign. Though it was a positive showing, Boyd has little upside moving forward barring a significant change in his usage.