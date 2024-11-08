Tyler Boyd News: Cleared for Week 10
Boyd (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.
Boyd was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the wideout's return to a full session Friday sets the stage for him to be available versus Los Angeles. Through eight contests to date, Boyd has compiled a 21/184/0 stat line on 30 targets, a pace that limits his fantasy lineup utility to deeper formats.
