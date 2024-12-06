Tyler Boyd News: Cleared for Week 14

Boyd (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd avoided an injury designation by practicing fully Friday. The slot receiver has had a disappointing season, but he's trending up ahead of this favorable Week 14 matchup, having recorded at least 34 receiving yards in three consecutive games after falling short of that mark in eight of his first nine games with the Titans.