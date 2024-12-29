Fantasy Football
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd News: Cleared for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 10:03am

Boyd (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Boyd didn't practice in any capacity throughout the week while being hampered by a foot injury, yet he'll plan to play through the issue in Week 17. It remains to be seen if his snap count will be limited in any way, though his production has been minimal throughout the season regardless of health. Across 15 games, he's topped 50 receiving yards just once.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
