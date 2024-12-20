Tyler Boyd News: Cleared to play Sunday
Boyd (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts and is expected to play.
Boyd was listed as DNP on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to a full practice Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup. Boyd has topped 50 receiving yards in a game just once all season and has yet to catch a touchdown. He's far from fantasy relevancy on this Titans team.
