Tyler Boyd News: One long catch against former team

Boyd recorded two receptions (on three targets) for 39 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Boyd got his first chance to face his former team and delivered an impressive 40-yard catch and run on the Titans' second possession to set up a touchdown. However, he failed to make an impact from there, as his only other reception went for minus-1 yard. Boyd has failed to reach 40 receiving yards in all but two games on the campaign.