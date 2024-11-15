Tyler Boyd News: Over shoulder injury

Boyd is expected to be more involved in the offense moving forward now that he's over his previous shoulder injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Titans OC Nick Holz said Boyd had been limited by the shoulder issue, but he's now as healthy as he's been in recent weeks, Wyatt adds. Boyd hasn't recorded a catch on 55 offensive snaps over the last two games, and he's topped 40 yards in a contest just once all year. In a Titans offense that prefers to run the ball and is quarterbacked by Will Levis, Boyd is still not a recommended fantasy play. Calvin Ridley is the clear top target in a pass offense that can't often support more than one pass catcher.