Tyler Boyd News: Practices fully Thursday

Boyd (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Boyd sat out Wednesday's practice with the foot injury, but his full participation a day later suggests he was likely just getting some maintenance to begin Week 15 prep. The 30-year-old slot receiver has handled snap shares north of 50 percent in all but two of the Titans' 13 games to date, but he has little production to show for it (33 catches for 317 yards and no touchdowns on 47 targets).