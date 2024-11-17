Tyler Boyd News: Ready to face Minnesota

Boyd (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Boyd was added to the injury report Saturday due to the back issue, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up for Week 11. The 30-year-old wasn't targeted over the previous two games while playing through a shoulder injury, but he's now past that issue and is expected to be more involved in the offense, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Even if that's the case, Boyd has limited fantasy upside, as he caught just 21 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns in the first seven games of the season.