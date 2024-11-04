Fantasy Football
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd News: Role shrinks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Boyd was not targeted in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Patriots. He recorded one rush for three yards.

Boyd was on the field for a season-low 21 offensive snaps, a 29 percent rate. As a result, he failed to record a catch for the first time this season. Boyd's usage has been a disappointment since the departure of DeAndre Hopkins, and he seems to be falling further out of favor in Tennessee.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
