Tyler Boyd News: Set to face New England
Boyd (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Boyd failed to practice throughout the week, but like teammate Tony Pollard (foot), he will nevertheless be active. Boyd has seen 11 targets combined across his last two games while playing around 60 percent of snaps. Despite the decent workload, Boyd recorded only 57 total yards in those two contests.
