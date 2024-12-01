Tyler Boyd News: Three catches in loss
Boyd recorded three receptions on four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.
Boyd finished fifth on the team with four targets, with his longest catch going for 16 yards. He continues to have consistent involvement in the Tennessee offense with at least three targets in all but three games on the campaign. However, Boyd has topped 40 yards just twice and has yet to find the end zone.
