Tyler Boyd News: Two catches in loss
Boyd recorded two catches on three targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.
Boyd was on the field for 58 percent of offensive snaps and ended a two-game stretch without a target. Both of his catches and all three of his targets came on a drive late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 30-yard gain. Boyd has reached 40 receiving yards in a game only once on the campaign.
