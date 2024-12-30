Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd News: Two catches in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 7:09pm

Boyd recorded two receptions (on four targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars.

Boyd was on the field for 80 percent of offensive snaps despite failing to practice at any point throughout the week while dealing with a foot injury. Though he was able to play through the issue, Boyd's production remained limited. He now has fewer than 20 yards or fewer in three of his last four contests.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now