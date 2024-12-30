Tyler Boyd News: Two catches in Week 17
Boyd recorded two receptions (on four targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars.
Boyd was on the field for 80 percent of offensive snaps despite failing to practice at any point throughout the week while dealing with a foot injury. Though he was able to play through the issue, Boyd's production remained limited. He now has fewer than 20 yards or fewer in three of his last four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now