Tyler Conklin Injury: Limited in walk-through practice

Conklin (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's walk-through practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin was also limited ahead of the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday, but was able to suit up for the contest and finished with two catches for 10 yards on three targets. His listed limitations Wednesday could be maintenance-related, though the tight end may need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid taking a designation into this weekend's game against the Steelers.