Tyler Conklin headshot

Tyler Conklin Injury: Not seen at Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Conklin (calf) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin was also deemed a non-participant Wednesday, which gives him one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins. If Conklin is limited or out this weekend, Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah would be candidates to see added Week 18 tight end snaps/targets for the Jets.

Tyler Conklin
New York Jets
