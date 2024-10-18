Tyler Conklin Injury: Questionable despite full practice

Conklin (hip) was a full participant in practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin upgraded to full participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions, but that wasn't enough to avoid an injury designation. He played 73 percent of offensive snaps Monday against the Bills while playing through the injury, so Conklin seems more likely than not to give it a go Sunday night against the Steelers.