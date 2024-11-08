Tyler Conklin Injury: Questionable despite full practice

Conklin practiced fully Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona due to an ankle injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin didn't appear on the Jets' Week 10 practice report until Friday, but the uncapped session wasn't enough to place a shadow over his potential to play. He seems likely to suit up nonetheless, but it won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Conklin is inhibited or even inactive, though, TEs Jeremy Ruckert and, to a lesser extent, Kenny Yeboah would stand to benefit.