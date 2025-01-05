Tyler Conklin News: Active in Week 18

Conklin (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end only got in a limited Friday practice this past week, but he'll be available in his usual No. 1 tight end role versus the Dolphins as the Jets aim to play spoiler for Miami's thin playoff hopes. Conklin needs only one reception to hit the 50-catch mark for the fourth straight season, including a third consecutive in as many Jets seasons.