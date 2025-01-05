Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Conklin headshot

Tyler Conklin News: Active in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Conklin (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end only got in a limited Friday practice this past week, but he'll be available in his usual No. 1 tight end role versus the Dolphins as the Jets aim to play spoiler for Miami's thin playoff hopes. Conklin needs only one reception to hit the 50-catch mark for the fourth straight season, including a third consecutive in as many Jets seasons.

Tyler Conklin
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now