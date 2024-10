Conklin (hip) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Following back-to-back limited practices, Conklin upgraded to full participation Friday but still carried a 'questionable' designation into the weekend. With his availability confirmed, the tight end is slated to remain a key Week 7 target for QB Aaron Rodgers, a scenario that has yielded Conklin a 19/191/0 receiving line on 30 targets through six contests this season.