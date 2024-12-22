Tyler Conklin News: Five catches in Week 16
Conklin caught five of seven targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.
Conklin finished nine receiving yards shy of Davante Adams' team-high total while tying Garrett Wilson for second on the team in targets, six back of Adams. This was Conklin's second-highest yardage total of the season, trailing only the 93 yards he compiled back in Week 3 against the Patriots. Conklin will play his penultimate game of the season in Week 17 against the Bills.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now