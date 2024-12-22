Tyler Conklin News: Five catches in Week 16

Conklin caught five of seven targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Conklin finished nine receiving yards shy of Davante Adams' team-high total while tying Garrett Wilson for second on the team in targets, six back of Adams. This was Conklin's second-highest yardage total of the season, trailing only the 93 yards he compiled back in Week 3 against the Patriots. Conklin will play his penultimate game of the season in Week 17 against the Bills.