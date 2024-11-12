Fantasy Football
Tyler Conklin headshot

Tyler Conklin News: Held to one catch again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Conklin (ankle) caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Arizona.

Conklin played 45 offensive snaps to Jeremy Ruckert's 20, but both Jets tight ends got two targets, with Kenny Yeboah adding a catch on one of his five snaps. After a six-game stretch in which Conklin averaged 5.7 targets, he has turned four targets into just five yards over the past two games. Conklin will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the Colts.

Tyler Conklin
New York Jets
