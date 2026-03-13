Tyler Conklin headshot

Tyler Conklin News: Latches on with Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Conklin is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Conklin is expected to compete for backup snaps with Brock Wright (neck) behind Sam LaPorta (back). After recording 1,622 receiving yards across three seasons with the Jets, the 30-year-old tight end posted just seven catches for 101 yards with the Chargers in the 2025 regular season.

Tyler Conklin
Detroit Lions
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