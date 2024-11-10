Tyler Conklin News: Listed as active Sunday

Conklin (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though Conklin was deemed a full practice participant by the Jets on Friday, he was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. With his Week 10 active status confirmed, Conklin should continue to lead a tight-end corps that also includes Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah. In that capacity, Conklin -- who caught one of his two targets for minus-3 yards in a Week 9 win over the Texans -- has compiled a 27/237/2 receiving line on 40 targets through nine contests to date, a rate of production that keeps him on the radar at his position in deeper fantasy formats