Tyler Conklin News: One catch in Thursday's win

Conklin caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Texans.

Conklin played 45 of the Jets' 58 snaps on offense, while Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah combined to play 25, but each of the three tight ends finished with one catch. Aaron Rodgers directed 25 of his 32 passes to either Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams or Breece Hall, and those three will likely continue to account for the vast majority of the Jets' offense moving forward. After having a modest two-game touchdown streak snapped Thursday, Conklin will look to start building a new one in Week 10 against the Cardinals.