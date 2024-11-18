Tyler Conklin News: Remains stuck in rut

Conklin caught one of two targets for seven yards and gained zero yards on his only carry in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Conklin has been limited to just one catch in each of the past three games, producing a meager 12 yards over that span. Despite seeing consistent playing time thanks to his blocking skills, Conklin will be tough to trust from a fantasy perspective when the Jets return from their Week 12 bye.