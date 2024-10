Conklin recorded six receptions on nine targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

Conklin emerged as a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers in a pass-heavy game script, finishing third on the team with nine targets. He had a few big plays in the first half, highlighted by gains of 25 and 13 yards. The Jets' passing offense is heavily concentrated, and Conklin should remain a priority behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.