Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Conklin headshot

Tyler Conklin News: Still hoping to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Conklin did not travel with the team Saturday, but the hope is that he'll be able to arrive for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets didn't change his injury status, so it's possible the seventh-year veteran will be able to join the team after the hopeful arrival of his first child, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah would likely split the workload should Conklin be unable to make the contest.

Tyler Conklin
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now