Tyler Conklin News: Still hoping to play

Conklin did not travel with the team Saturday, but the hope is that he'll be able to arrive for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets didn't change his injury status, so it's possible the seventh-year veteran will be able to join the team after the hopeful arrival of his first child, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah would likely split the workload should Conklin be unable to make the contest.