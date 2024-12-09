Tyler Conklin News: Three catches in Week 14

Conklin caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Conklin notched his second-highest yardage total since Week 5, topping the output from his previous game by one yard. He has been far outside the fantasy starter range in the majority of formats, though there's an inkling of upside here heading into a favorable Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars after Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-high 339 yards in the loss to Miami.