Tyler Conklin News: Two catches on MNF

Conklin (hip) caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Conklin played through a hip injury and saw the field for 73 percent of the Jets' snaps on offense but was markedly less involved in the passing game after seeing 17 targets over the previous two games. The veteran tight end could play a larger role Sunday against the Steelers in a Jets passing game that may include trade acquisition Davante Adams (hamstring) by that point.