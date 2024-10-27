Fantasy Football
Tyler Conklin News: Two-game TD streak

Published on October 27, 2024

Conklin caught three of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Conklin's two-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave him a two-game touchdown streak following a 32-game scoring drought. He finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Garrett Wilson (113) and Davante Adams (54), while no other Jets teammate had more than 14. Conklin will maintain some upside as a secondary option in the Jets' top-heavy passing attack Thursday against the Texans.

