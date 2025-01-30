Tyler Davis News: Mediocre rookie season

Davis recorded 29 tackles and 0.5 sacks across 16 games with the Rams in 2024.

Davis was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft and immediately earned snaps along the interior of the Rams' defensive line. He was a depth rotational option for much of the season, though his size was used more frequently in matchups against run-heavy teams such as the Eagles. Davis doesn't have much upside from a fantasy perspective, but he should stick in a similar role for the Rams in 2025.