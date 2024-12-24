Tyler Goodson News: Four carries in win
Goodson had four carries for 22 yards in Sunday's win over Tennessee.
Goodson had his most carries since Week 7 as he got some work with the Colts having a large lead. Jonathan Taylor had 218 yards rushing and the Colts had 335 yards rushing, so neither Goodson or Trey Sermon are likely to get many carries next week unless a similar blowout scenario happens. Goodson had minimal work the previous eight weeks (three total touches) as Taylor has received almost every touch in the backfield.
