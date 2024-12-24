Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Goodson headshot

Tyler Goodson News: Four carries in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Goodson had four carries for 22 yards in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Goodson had his most carries since Week 7 as he got some work with the Colts having a large lead. Jonathan Taylor had 218 yards rushing and the Colts had 335 yards rushing, so neither Goodson or Trey Sermon are likely to get many carries next week unless a similar blowout scenario happens. Goodson had minimal work the previous eight weeks (three total touches) as Taylor has received almost every touch in the backfield.

Tyler Goodson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now