Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Goodson headshot

Tyler Goodson News: Has drop on only target

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 28, 2024 at 2:15pm

Goodson had a drop on his only target in Sunday's loss at Houston.

Goodson played just two snaps on offense, as he and Trey Sermon will have limited backup roles with the return of Jonathan Taylor from an ankle injury. Goodson appeared to move ahead of Sermon in the backfield mix last week with Taylor out, but Sermon played 10 snaps Sunday with Taylor playing 52 snaps. Goodson's pass drop won't help him work his way into the backfield mix as the receiving back, either.

Tyler Goodson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News