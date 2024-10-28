Tyler Goodson News: Has drop on only target

Goodson had a drop on his only target in Sunday's loss at Houston.

Goodson played just two snaps on offense, as he and Trey Sermon will have limited backup roles with the return of Jonathan Taylor from an ankle injury. Goodson appeared to move ahead of Sermon in the backfield mix last week with Taylor out, but Sermon played 10 snaps Sunday with Taylor playing 52 snaps. Goodson's pass drop won't help him work his way into the backfield mix as the receiving back, either.