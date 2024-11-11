Tyler Goodson News: Has TD catch in loss
Goodson had two receptions for nine yards on two targets, including a two-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.
Goodson played nine snaps on offense as he was used in passing situations. However, it was notable that Jonathan Taylor stayed on the field late in the game despite the Colts falling far behind, so it's not certain that Goodson will get more playing time in clear passing situations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now