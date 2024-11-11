Fantasy Football
Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson News: Has TD catch in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 12:50pm

Goodson had two receptions for nine yards on two targets, including a two-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

Goodson played nine snaps on offense as he was used in passing situations. However, it was notable that Jonathan Taylor stayed on the field late in the game despite the Colts falling far behind, so it's not certain that Goodson will get more playing time in clear passing situations.

Tyler Goodson
Indianapolis Colts
