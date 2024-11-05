Fantasy Football
Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson News: No touches in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Goodson failed to record a single carry or target in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Goodson played just one offensive snap in the contest, matching a season low in the eight games he's played this season. With teammate Jonathan Taylor back to full health, Goodson has reverted to his No. 3 running back role, with teammate Trey Sermon slotting in as the top backup. The 23-year-old should not be considered for fantasy purposes as the Colts host the Bills in Week 10.

Tyler Goodson
Indianapolis Colts
