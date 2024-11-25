Tyler Goodson News: Not involved on offense Sunday

Goodson returned a kickoff for 25 yards while playing all 14 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

In a game in which Indianapolis logged just 49 offensive snaps, the Colts didn't need to turn to Goodson to spell Jonathan Taylor or Trey Sermon, who remain ahead of him on the depth chart at running back. Barring either Taylor or Sermon missing time to injury, Goodson -- who has logged no carries and four targets over the Colts' last five contests -- doesn't look as though he'll have a role on offense in the final six weeks of the season.