Tyler Goodson News: Not tendered by Indy

The Colts did not tender Goodson as a restricted free agent Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Goodson is now a free agent after rushing just nine times for 24 scoreless yards across 11 regular-season appearances during the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old has a career 54-264-1 rushing line and 19 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown on 27 pass-game targets.