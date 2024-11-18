Tyler Goodson News: Plays just two snaps in win

Goodson did not have a carry or reception in Sunday's win at the Jets.

Goodson just two snaps on offense as Jonathan Taylor played on 63 of the offense's 70 snaps. Trey Sermon (five snaps) did play more snaps than Goodson but it may be Goodson that has more of a role as a pass catcher if the Colts fall far behind. Either way, neither Sermon or Goodson currently has much of a role if Taylor is fully healthy.