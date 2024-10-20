Tyler Goodson News: Scores first career TD

Goodson carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins.

While Trey Sermon got the start in place of Jonathan Taylor (ankle), it was Goodson who had the more productive day out of the backfield, capping his performance with a seven-yard run in the third quarter that resulted in his first career NFL touchdown. Taylor could return in Week 8 for a tilt against the Texans, but if he's not ready to go, coach Shane Steichen might decide to ride the hot hand between Goodson and Sermon again, making both backs volatile fantasy options.