Tyler Goodson News: Still lacking opportunities

Goodson wasn't involved in the Colts' offense during their 25-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday, but he did have 24 and 25-yard kick returns.

Goodson remains No. 3 on the team's running back depth chart, which in a backfield dominated by Jonathan Taylor doesn't leave much. The Iowa product hasn't had a carry since Week 7 or a target since Week 10. Although he should continue to see work in the return game, an injury to Taylor is likely his only path to touches on offense.