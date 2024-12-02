Fantasy Football
Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson News: Still lacking opportunities

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 2, 2024

Goodson wasn't involved in the Colts' offense during their 25-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday, but he did have 24 and 25-yard kick returns.

Goodson remains No. 3 on the team's running back depth chart, which in a backfield dominated by Jonathan Taylor doesn't leave much. The Iowa product hasn't had a carry since Week 7 or a target since Week 10. Although he should continue to see work in the return game, an injury to Taylor is likely his only path to touches on offense.

Tyler Goodson
Indianapolis Colts
