Tyler Goodson News: Tallies 86 all-purpose yards

Goodson rushed five times for 26 yards and brought in all three targets for 31 yards in the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 29 yards.

Goodson saw extended action as part of the domino effect of Jonathan Taylor's (ankle) absence, with the former checking in as the change-of-pace option to lead back Trey Sermon. Goodson was efficient with his limited opportunities after checking into the game with only one touch from scrimmage this season, but he'd likely slide back into fantasy irrelevance if Taylor is able to return for a Week 6 road matchup against the Titans.