Tyler Guyton Injury: Deemed questionable despite DNPs

Guyton (ankle/knee) is questionable to play in Monday's Week 14 battle against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Thomas is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and didn't practice at all this week, but Dallas isn't ruling him out for Monday Night Football. The injury occurred on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants, so the length of time between that matchup and Monday's may be the reason why he has a chance of suiting up against Cincinnati. If Guyton can't play Monday, Chuma Edoga could start at left tackle in his place.