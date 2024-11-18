Tyler Guyton Injury: Questionable to return Monday
Guyton (shoulder) is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The starting left tackle missed Dallas' Week 10 loss to Philadelphia with a shoulder injury but returned to practice ahead of Monday night's matchup with Houston. Guyton has started all eight games he's played in this season. Asim Richards is his backup.
