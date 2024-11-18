Fantasy Football
Tyler Guyton headshot

Tyler Guyton Injury: Questionable to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 8:37pm

Guyton (shoulder) is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The starting left tackle missed Dallas' Week 10 loss to Philadelphia with a shoulder injury but returned to practice ahead of Monday night's matchup with Houston. Guyton has started all eight games he's played in this season. Asim Richards is his backup.

Tyler Guyton
Dallas Cowboys
