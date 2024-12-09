Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Guyton headshot

Tyler Guyton News: Able to suit up for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Guyton (ankle/knee) is active for Monday's Week 14 battle against the Bengals, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Guyton suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Giants on Thanksgiving and didn't practice at all this week, but he's going to be able to play Monday regardless. The rookie offensive tackle has started in each of the 10 games he's suited up for this season, and he'll presumably be among Dallas' starters Monday as well.

Tyler Guyton
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now