Tyler Guyton headshot

Tyler Guyton News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 6:35am

Guyton (ankle/knee) is active for Monday's game against the Bengals, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Guyton suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and didn't practice at all this week, but he's going to be able to play Monday regardless. The rookie offensive tackle has started in each of the 10 games he's suited up for this season, and he'll presumably be among Dallas' starters Monday as well.

Tyler Guyton
Dallas Cowboys
