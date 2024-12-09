Tyler Guyton News: Cleared to play Monday

Guyton (ankle/knee) is active for Monday's game against the Bengals, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Guyton suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and didn't practice at all this week, but he's going to be able to play Monday regardless. The rookie offensive tackle has started in each of the 10 games he's suited up for this season, and he'll presumably be among Dallas' starters Monday as well.